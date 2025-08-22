March for little Harvey who died while waiting for surgery

A MARCH from the Garden of Remembrance will be held this Saturday in memory of a young Clondalkin boy and to highlight the long wait for surgery faced by children living with scoliosis and other illnesses.

Harvey Morrison Sherratt (9) who died on July 29 after a undisclosed illness, had faced delays in accessing surgery to correct his scoliosis, which had severely impacted his health.

His death has provoked weeks of outrage over the years-long delays faced by children like Harvey, who are left waiting for surgeries for life- altering conditions such as scoliosis, spina bifida and more.

A march is set to take place this Saturday, August 23, from the Garden of Remembrance to the Custom House, to demand justice for Harvey, his family and all our children waiting on vital healthcare”, according to organisers Access for All Ireland.

The disability activist group said they were asked by Harvey’s parents, Gillian and Stephen, to organise the event.

“They want to call on government to make it so no child or family ever has to suffer through what they and Harvey have suffered through,” they shared.

Harvey’s case made headlines last year when his parents revealed he had apparently been removed from Children’s Health Ireland waiting list for surgery in September 2024, without their knowledge. He eventually underwent corrective surgery for his scoliosis in November 2024.

“We don’t actually currently have a cause of death so we can’t comment on to what extent the massive delays impacted his passing,” his mother Gillian said, adding that the delays had had “an enormous impact on his quality of life and general wellbeing” for the last number of years.

The Justice for Harvey march on Saturday is “to be a peaceful march”, she said, and part of the fight for “better rights and access to timely healthcare for children with disabilities”.

She also stated that the march is to be a “no- flag event”, asking political parties from all sides to respect this if they choose to walk with them.

“We need to see accountability for the failures that have been allowed to go on and campaign for real and monumental change,” Gillan added.

Simon Harris, who previously had promised to reduce the long waiting periods faced by scoliosis patients when he was Minister for Health, is set to meet with Harvey’s parents in coming weeks.

A petition calling for his resignation over the issue has reached over 31,670 signatures in just over a week.