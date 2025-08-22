Search
Dr Shane’s legacy lives on through his works and the people he inspired
Shane’s mother Olive with her ‘mini-shrine’ to her son’s work

Mark KeaneAugust 22, 2025 10:36 am

THE loss of historian Dr Shane Kenna in 2017 to a sudden illness was keenly felt by all in the community.

Considered one of the foremost authorities on the Fenian movement in Ireland, Dr Kenna, from Old Bawn in Tallaght, was 33 years old but had already built up an impressive body of work and was a highly respected lecturer, speaker and tour guide.

