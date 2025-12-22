Search
Clondalkin Camera Club: Inspiring display at annual exhibition launch
Gay, Gillian and Suzana

Ryan ButlerDecember 22, 2025 4:43 pm

The Orchard Lodge meeting centre was abuzz with excitement on Wednesday, December 3, as the Clondalkin Camera Club launched its much-anticipated annual exhibition, according to chairperson Mick White.

With a proud tradition of showcasing work created by photographers.

Rooted in the local community, this year’s event once again delivered an inspiring display of artistry, technical skill, and a deep appreciation for the Clondalkin area.

Chairperson White opened the proceedings with a thoughtful address outlining the purpose of the exhibition, celebrating the diverse talent of club members and offering the public an opportunity to witness the visual stories captured through their lenses.

He praised the high standard of photographic art on display, acknowledging that much of it reflects the people, places, and everyday life of the community it represents.

White extended his heartfelt thanks to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to organise and prepare the venue.

Mick, Kevin and Ted

These people included Barbara Fitzgerald Skelly, Aoife Finnegan, Kevin Keogh, Dominic Gaffney, Brian McKeown, Gay McGrath, Mick Clemenger, Brendan Kneafsey, and Paul Keegan.

He also expressed sincere gratitude to South Dublin County Council for their significant support throughout 2025, noting that their commitment to community-based initiatives has been crucial to the club’s growth and continued success. Looking ahead, White confirmed the club’s intention to expand its community engagement further in 2026.

Councillor Francis Timmons officially launched the exhibition, emphasising the cultural importance of photography in capturing and preserving local history.

He spoke warmly of how organisations like Clondalkin Camera Club act as custodians of community memory, offering future generations a visual record of their shared past.

The launch attracted club members, family, friends, and members of the wider public, making it not only an artistic success but a meaningful celebration of community spirit.

Congratulations to all involved.

