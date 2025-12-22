Search
Richmond Park was filled with festive cheer for a joyful community celebration
December 22, 2025

Richmond Park was filled with festive cheer as St Patrick’s Athletic FC hosted its annual Christmas Fair.

The club welcomed families from Dublin 8, Dublin 10, Dublin 12 and surrounding neighbourhoods for a joyful community celebration.

The stadium was transformed for the occasion, with Santa’s Grotto, Christmas market stalls, festive lights and costumed elves creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Children met Santa, families browsed the stalls, and neighbours came together to enjoy the day in a relaxed, festive setting. Co-operative Housing Ireland supported the event in partnership with St Patrick’s Athletic FC, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening local communities.

Ian Dunne, Head of Community Development at St Patrick’s Athletic FC, said: “Richmond Park is a place for the whole community, and the Christmas Fair is about opening the stadium to local families and creating shared moments that bring people together.”

