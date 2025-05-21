Search
Clondalkin colleges battled it out for gold in debating competition
Winning team from Deansrath CC – Darragh Kinsella, Kalvin Chukwudomen and Carla Gannon, alongside Mr Mark McDonald (Director of Schools, DDLETB)

Clondalkin colleges battled it out for gold in debating competition

Maurice GarveyMay 21, 2025 10:10 am

TWO Clondalkin schools achieved outstanding success in a regional debate competition – reaching the final where they battled it out for gold.

Deansrath Community College and St Kevin’s Community College were among more than 30 post-primary schools competing in the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB) Junior Debating competition.

A hard-fought and spirited final saw Deansrath win a tight final, but it was an outstanding performance by the two Clondalkin schools who engaged in six months of intense competition prior to competing in the  (DDLETB) region competition.

Deansrath teacher Matt Corbett also praised both teams who “faced off in the grand final” at Ddletb headquarters in Tallaght with a “close and spirited debate.”

“While we at Deansrath were delighted to come out on top, it really was a very tight contest. The students from St Kevin’s were equally impressive, and I think it’s something the whole community can be proud of – that not one, but two Clondalkin schools reached the final of such a highly competitive event. Every student who took part, from both schools, is a credit to their teachers, their families, and their community,” said Mr Corbett.

Deansrath emerged victorious, earning the title of DDLETB Junior Debating Champions 2025.

The final debate centred on the motion around regulating fast fashion – an issue that sparked passionate arguments on both sides. Kalvin, a third-year student at Deansrath, reflected on the experience.

“Debating the fast-fashion topic really opened my eyes to global issues and how we can respond to them. I’ve gained so many skills – like confidence, research, and critical thinking – that I know will help me in the future.”

Read More


Laurels Cycle Crew wheeling their way to a record 17 years of cycling for charity

Clondalkin

THE Laurels Cycle Crew enjoyed their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture, which culminated with 45 cyclists arriving home at the Laurels pub...

Corkagh Park came alive with purpose and solidarity

Clondalkin

About 2,000 people walked across Corkagh Park in aid of suicide prevention at the weekend as Darkness into Light events involved many...

Campaign highlights the foundations for the future

Clondalkin

A mental health service highlighted the need for service users to be supported in their research for housing and independent living. Established...

Drug and Alcohol Awareness Week focuses on abuse of nitrous oxide

Clondalkin

Clondalkin Drug and Alcohol Task Force will focus on the abuse of nitrous oxide, also known as fast gas, for this year’s...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST