Clondalkin colleges battled it out for gold in debating competition

TWO Clondalkin schools achieved outstanding success in a regional debate competition – reaching the final where they battled it out for gold.

Deansrath Community College and St Kevin’s Community College were among more than 30 post-primary schools competing in the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB) Junior Debating competition.

A hard-fought and spirited final saw Deansrath win a tight final, but it was an outstanding performance by the two Clondalkin schools who engaged in six months of intense competition prior to competing in the (DDLETB) region competition.

Deansrath teacher Matt Corbett also praised both teams who “faced off in the grand final” at Ddletb headquarters in Tallaght with a “close and spirited debate.”

“While we at Deansrath were delighted to come out on top, it really was a very tight contest. The students from St Kevin’s were equally impressive, and I think it’s something the whole community can be proud of – that not one, but two Clondalkin schools reached the final of such a highly competitive event. Every student who took part, from both schools, is a credit to their teachers, their families, and their community,” said Mr Corbett.

Deansrath emerged victorious, earning the title of DDLETB Junior Debating Champions 2025.

The final debate centred on the motion around regulating fast fashion – an issue that sparked passionate arguments on both sides. Kalvin, a third-year student at Deansrath, reflected on the experience.

“Debating the fast-fashion topic really opened my eyes to global issues and how we can respond to them. I’ve gained so many skills – like confidence, research, and critical thinking – that I know will help me in the future.”