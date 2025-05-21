South Dublin schools scoop top prizes at SciFest fair
Four schools from across South Dublin scooped a number of prizes at the Scifest@College fair in TU Dublin Tallaght last week.
The fair took place on Thursday, May 1, as part of SciFest, Ireland’s largest and most inclusive STEM fair programme for second-level students which runs throughout the year.
AUTHOREllen Gough
