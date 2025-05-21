Search
South Dublin schools scoop top prizes at SciFest fair
Boston Scientific Medical Devices Award – Cyrus Maniar

South Dublin schools scoop top prizes at SciFest fair

Ellen GoughMay 21, 2025 9:58 am

Four schools from across South Dublin scooped a number of prizes at the Scifest@College fair in TU Dublin Tallaght last week.

The fair took place on Thursday, May 1, as part of SciFest, Ireland’s largest and most inclusive STEM fair programme for second-level students which runs throughout the year.

