Closure of busy junction is only a ‘recommendation’

The junction of the N7 and Boot Road

Transport Infrastructure Ireland stated that their idea to close the Boot Road junction that would affect around 2000 homes was only a “recommendation.”

The proposal to close the Boot Road junction on the N7 was topic of heavy discussion in recent months, with lots of pushback from locals and their representatives.

The recommendation was made in response to issues raised concerning safety by the councillors of South Dublin after collisions.

The junction at the N7 and Boot Road exit has been the location of several crashes and is close to where journalist Veronica Guerin was murdered in 1996.

In an email to Councillor Francis Timmons, the TII stated: “The closure of Boot Road was only a recommendation to South Dublin County Council to address the issues raised by Councillors.

“South Dublin County Council, as the road authority for the area, is responsible for any proposals regarding safety measures at this junction.”

The junction has been the site of seven collisions in the last two years according to the state body.

Six of the collisions recorded are designated as material damage only collisions, with one being noted to have caused minor injury.

All the collisions are described as vehicle to vehicle with five of them coming during hours of good visibility.

The one collision that caused minor injury occurred during darker hours in the early months of the calendar.

TII also stated in their email to Cllr Timmons: “In order for TII to provide funding for safety improvement schemes, the road authority is required to design an appropriate scheme to deal with the safety issues identified, carry out an economic appraisal of the proposal/fully cost the scheme…and prioritise the scheme in relation to other works being proposed by the road authority.”

The proposed closure has brought lots of discussion from locals of South Dublin and within the chambers of the local authority.

Locations such as Bushfield, St John’s and the Green Isle Hotel would be affected by these changes.

Recently, Sruleen residents voted to oppose the plans proposed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland at their Annual General Meeting.

Councillor William Carey was present at the AGM and echoed residents’ calls to keep the junction open, stating that it was vital for traffic flow and that it would be a “disaster” change.

Cllr Carey said: “We do not wish to see that junction closed. We need to see some safety improvements installed at that junction, because it’s a very important junction.

“It’s a lifeline for this corner of Clondalkin to access…because otherwise it would send all that traffic towards the junctions of Boot Road and Newlands Cross and Boot Road and Fonthill Road.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.