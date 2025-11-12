Search
Virtual dementia tour helps people understand condition
Dovida staff at the Virtual Dementia Tour bus

James Roulston MooneyNovember 12, 2025 9:55 am

A nationwide campaign landed in Lucan as the Virtual Dementia Tour made its final stop in the area.

The virtual dementia tour is run by Dovida, who took the bus to its 25 locations in the Republic of Ireland as part of a campaign to raise awareness for the illness.

