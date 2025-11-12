Virtual dementia tour helps people understand condition
A nationwide campaign landed in Lucan as the Virtual Dementia Tour made its final stop in the area.
The virtual dementia tour is run by Dovida, who took the bus to its 25 locations in the Republic of Ireland as part of a campaign to raise awareness for the illness.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Esker club boxing clever since moving into new home at new Lucan Leisure CentreLucan
Esker Amateur Boxing Club has a permanent home for the first time in their 13-year history after they moved into the new...
HSE plan to relocate CAMHS to new Primary Care CentreLucan
THE HSE plan to relocate the CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) Lucan team to the new Adamstown Primary Care Centre.TD...
Change to wasterwater infrastructure will have major benefits for countyLucan
Uisce Éireann will help increase the development of wastewater infrastructure by working with the private sector, said a Lucan Fine Gael Councillor.Cllr...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.