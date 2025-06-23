Search
Closure of childcare service will impact local families
The childcare service is based at Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre

Closure of childcare service will impact local families

Alessia Micalizzi
June 23, 2025

The closure of a childcare service in Fettercairn could impact 11 children and the service staff, should it proceed as announced by Tallaght Childcare Centre.

On Thursday parents of children enrolled in Tallaght Childcare at Fettercairn were informed about the proposal to close the service effectively from August 15.

