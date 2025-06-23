Closure of childcare service will impact local families
The closure of a childcare service in Fettercairn could impact 11 children and the service staff, should it proceed as announced by Tallaght Childcare Centre.
On Thursday parents of children enrolled in Tallaght Childcare at Fettercairn were informed about the proposal to close the service effectively from August 15.
Alessia Micalizzi
