School transformed into a multilingual streetscape

Scoil Aoife Community National School (CNS) in Citywest opened its doors to the public for the very first time on the weekend — and with good reason, as they celebrated Cruinniú na nÓg 2025, Ireland’s national day of free creative activity for young people.

The event was the culmination of Word Play: a Multilingual Streetscape, a collaborative project led by children and artists and produced by Tallaght-based Mother Tongues, an organisation at the forefront of promoting creativity through cultural and linguistic diversity.