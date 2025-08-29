Closure of Little Caesars a ‘sad day for Rathfarnham’

A popular Italian restaurant in Rathfarnham has shut their doors “with the heaviest of hearts” after over 30 years in business.

Little Caesars, located on Butterfield Avenue, announced the closure of its doors for good after 35 years on Thursday, August 21.

“The rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue, but what will always remain are the memories we’ve shared within these walls,” the owners said in a message to customers.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce we have closed our doors after 35 incredible years.

“We’ve watched families grow through three generations here. We’ve seen first dates turn into weddings, children turn into parents, and strangers turn into friends.

Many customers and regulars shared their dismay over the news, and memories of many happy times at the iconic family restaurant.

“Thank you for all the lovely memories in the city and Rathfarnham for over 30 years. Always a warm welcome and delicious food. You will all be missed by us,” one said.

“This was my son Jason’s favourite restaurant,” another customer shared.

“Jason passed in 2021 and we still hold his birthday celebration with yourselves. We held Jason’s 21st in December in the back room. You made a tough day so much easier and showed nothing but kindness and warmth as always. The end of an era. Thank you for being such beautiful people.”

One customer, who had only celebrated her birthday at Little Caeser’s the previous Monday night, said she was “devastated now, as I just realised I have had my last Pollo Alla Valdostana which is the dish I have ordered every time I’ve been there for the last 20 years”.

“I’m gonna miss that sauce. So sad to see you close,” she added.

Close neighbours The Revels, located on Rathfarmham’s Main Street, called the news “a sad day for Rathfarnham”, and said that any staff members from Little Caeser’s who are now out of work could get in touch with them.

“Little Caesars was never just a business, it was a home, built on community, laughter, and love,” the owners added.

“We will carry those memories with us forever, and we hope you will too.

“To our regulars who became family, and to those who only visited once, thank you for letting us be a part of your lives.”