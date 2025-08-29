Pfizer employees cycle to raise over €400,000 for Irish Cancer Society

A group of Pfizer employees cycled almost 300 kilometres from Grange Castle to County Cork and raised over €400,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

The cheque of €425,355 presented to the charity this week was the result of a wider colleague-led effort as part of the 2025 Pfizer Move for Cancer initiative.

The initiative included runs, walks, ‘swimathons,’ sport competitions, music gigs, and bake sales at the Pfizer headquarters in Dublin 22 and its other sites across Ireland, aimed at raising awareness on the impact of cancer on patients and their loved ones.

The initiative culminated in the 2025 Pfizer Cycle which saw 250 colleagues and friends pedal to Cork for the cause.

The cycle is now in its fourth year, and the sum raised this year is “almost as much as the three previous years combined,” said VP of Operations at Pfizer Ireland, John Sourke.

This brings the total raised since the first cycle to nearly €872,000.

Mr Sourke explained that Move for Cancer is a “deeply personal” initiative to the company, which traces back to 2019 when colleague Liam Ryan envisioned a cycle event to raise money in support of the Irish Cancer Society before passing away to cancer.

“Liam’s legacy has lived on in every kilometre cycled and euro raised since our first event. We are incredibly proud to be able to hand over such a significant sum today.”

“A huge thank you to all those who took part and helped us to reach this goal to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families across Ireland.”

Speaking at the cheque presentation, Averil Power from the Irish Cancer Society, said, “We are so grateful to Pfizer Ireland and its employees for their unwavering support and ongoing generosity.

“One in two of us will hear the words ‘You’ve got cancer’ in our lifetimes. There isn’t a family in Ireland that hasn’t felt the impact of a cancer diagnosis.

“Pfizer Ireland’s incredible “Move for Cancer” initiative helps ensure cancer patients and their families have access to vital free services and supports like counselling, transport to treatment and night nursing.

“Your generous donations will also fund ground-breaking cancer research, bringing us closer to our vision of a future where no one dies from the disease. None of this vital work would be possible without you, we cannot thank you enough.”