Search
Club ‘extremely disappointed’ after soccer pitch vandalised by tyre tracks
The tyre tracks on the soccer pitch

Club ‘extremely disappointed’ after soccer pitch vandalised by tyre tracks

Ellen GoughJanuary 23, 2026 12:42 pm

A public soccer pitch in Ballyfermot was vandalised at the weekend after people drove over it on Thursday night, leaving tyre tracks.

The Lawns in Le Fanu Park, Ballyfermot was damaged by anti-social activity after volunteers had prepared the ground for public use.

Read More


5,179 people are on inpatient waiting lists at Tallaght Hospital

News

Over 5,000 people were on inpatient waiting lists at Tallaght University Hospital at the end of 2025 as delays continued to bog...

Tradfest celebrates musical heritage in South county

Arts & Culture

“It is a pleasure to welcome TradFest to South Dublin County” comments Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Trevor Gilligan.TradFest announced...

‘It nearly looked like dirt really – dirty, rusty water’

Ballyfermot

A resident has raised concerns about the running water available in the area after months of waiting for lead pipes to be...

‘I will see you again’ man (46) told by judge who faces public order charges

Ballyfermot

A PROBATION report was ordered for a man who faced a number of public order and criminal damage charges.Justin Beatty (46), Bow...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST