Club ‘extremely disappointed’ after soccer pitch vandalised by tyre tracks
A public soccer pitch in Ballyfermot was vandalised at the weekend after people drove over it on Thursday night, leaving tyre tracks.
The Lawns in Le Fanu Park, Ballyfermot was damaged by anti-social activity after volunteers had prepared the ground for public use.
AUTHOREllen Gough
