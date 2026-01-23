Search
Local Faces: Paul Butler
Paul Butler was born and bred in Lucan

Local Faces: Paul Butler

January 23, 2026

LUCAN man Paul Butler is a local historian with a difference, writes Ken Doyle.

He’s extremely passionate about Lucan, where he was born and bred, and he’s using cutting-edge technology to recreate some of Lucan’s historical scenes.

