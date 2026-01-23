Search
‘Everything kicks off now’ for Archie in America
Archie Ennis with mam Una, dad Kenneth and sister Maisie

‘Everything kicks off now’ for Archie in America

Ellen GoughJanuary 23, 2026 1:02 pm

Tallaght youngster Archie Ennis is “settling in” across the pond after moving to America with his family to continue his treatment.

Eight-year-old Archie was diagnosed just over a year ago with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative condition that causes progressive muscle weakness predominately in young boys, with very little options for treatment in Ireland.

Read More


Parents ‘never imagined that Kirsty was in danger’

Tallaght

The parents of a Dublin woman murdered by her partner in Spain almost three years ago “never imagined that she was in...

Mast licence extension refused in housing estate

Tallaght

South Dublin County Council have refused to grant a licence extension for a telecommunications mast located in the heart of a Tymon...

Celebrating Tallaght’s story through powerful music

Tallaght

“Dúchas na Dothra is a musical and narrative journey through Tallaght, told through the eyes of the River Dodder, which acts as...

Dodder Action group invite residents for ‘clean up of the Cherryfield section’

Tallaght

A community group dedicated to keeping the Dodder River clean and free of litter are inviting residents of Firhouse and Knocklyon to...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST