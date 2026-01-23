‘Everything kicks off now’ for Archie in America
Tallaght youngster Archie Ennis is “settling in” across the pond after moving to America with his family to continue his treatment.
Eight-year-old Archie was diagnosed just over a year ago with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative condition that causes progressive muscle weakness predominately in young boys, with very little options for treatment in Ireland.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Parents ‘never imagined that Kirsty was in danger’Tallaght
The parents of a Dublin woman murdered by her partner in Spain almost three years ago “never imagined that she was in...
Mast licence extension refused in housing estateTallaght
South Dublin County Council have refused to grant a licence extension for a telecommunications mast located in the heart of a Tymon...
Celebrating Tallaght’s story through powerful musicTallaght
“Dúchas na Dothra is a musical and narrative journey through Tallaght, told through the eyes of the River Dodder, which acts as...
Dodder Action group invite residents for ‘clean up of the Cherryfield section’Tallaght
A community group dedicated to keeping the Dodder River clean and free of litter are inviting residents of Firhouse and Knocklyon to...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.