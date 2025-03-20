Clubs participate in Italian kickboxing World Cup

THIS edition of the Italian Kickboxing World Cup was one of the biggest world cups to date reaching 3,700 registrations from over 40 countries spanning over four continents.

Ireland was well represented with 87 Irish competitors from 19 different Kickboxing Ireland affiliated clubs.

Local teams Tallaght Martial Arts, LJay’s and BMA Clondalkin were notably present with outstanding performances from all.

BMA Clondalkin’s team of Donny Caren, Sean Hawkins, Louise Shortt, Roan Fitzpatrick Derwin, Cayden Derwin and Kym Fitzgerland finished the four day event by narrowly missing out on a podium place but still finishing with a high of excitement after experiencing such high calibre competition.

Kym Fitzgerald who also acted as our senior coach for the event competed in the Ladies KL -50kg.

Facing a strong Italian opponent she lost out by a couple of points by each judge via unanimous decision.

Donny Caren just recently progressed to the senior ranks after an impressive stint in the beginner and intermediate categories, and reached the second round of his KL division where he was narrowly beaten.

His LC division was also a close battle versus his opponent from the Italian club EuropCenter.

Roan Fitzpatrick Derwin was next up competing in the boys OC KL & OC LC categories.

In his KL division he came up against a strong champion from Latvia but nonetheless the two round battle went all the way to the last second where it went in favour of the Latvian competitor.

Roan’s LC category was also a close contest, this time taking on Lithuania.

Unfortunately he was outpointed this time round to a much stronger and experienced fighter.

Louise Shortt took on three categories and was outstanding in all.

Even though she did not medal in any of them there is a massive improvement in her skills.

“This time last year, she was clearly disappointed and slightly out of her depth!

“This year, we have a much stronger, fitter and faster Louise! We are on track with a top performance at the forthcoming junior national championships at the end of this month”, coach Kym Fitzgerland says.

Sean Hawkins was always on his top game in his previous competitive Junior outings.

This was his first international event stepping into the adult divisions.

“Lots of work to do but it’s all a learning curve”, says Head Coach Ilija Salerno after Sean was also losing out in his categories.

Cayden Derwin was our only ring competitor and he took on the reigning Italian K1 national champion with a record of 19 fights under his name.

Cayden with only 1 ring fight and 1 win took the challenge to the very end and turned heads by losing the bout by only 2 points after a nail biting 3 round tactical fight from both ends!

Even though it was a loss, it was one of the biggest ‘wins’ for Cayden as his name was talked about throughout the entire ring fighting circuit by nearly causing an upset to the clear favourite!

“Cayden has a massive career in ring fights ahead of him”, adds head coach Salerno, “He gives 100% at every training session, if he’s not training in the club, he is hitting the bag at home, that’s dedication!”

Next up for the team is another international outing in Amsterdam and the Yokoso Dutch Open where the team of Louise Shortt, Matas Noreika and Robert Barrett will be testing their skills with some of the best on the European circuit!