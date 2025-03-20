Council staff take industrial action in outsourcing dispute
Staff at South Dublin County Council, who are members of the Fórsa trade union, are to take industrial action in a dispute over outsourcing.
A formal notice was sent by the trade union to SDCC on March 13, informing of industrial action which will commence from 9am on Monday, March 24.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Hotel seeking exemption to house international protectionNews
A HOTEL in Citywest is seeking exemption from planning permission to provide accommodation for people seeking international protection.Hotelier Brian McGettigan submitted a...
This weeks front pages – March 20, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
Question raised about security at St Patrick’s Day paradesNews
A QUESTION to South Dublin County Council about security measures for St Patrick’s Day parades was trimmed ahead of a monthly meeting,...
People on social housing waiting 9.25 years for a homeNews
PEOPLE on the social housing list are waiting an average of 9.25 years for a home in South Dublin County Council.Cllrs Paddy...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.