Search
Council staff take industrial action in outsourcing dispute
Forsa members outside SDCC in February

Council staff take industrial action in outsourcing dispute

Maurice GarveyMarch 20, 2025 11:35 am

Staff at South Dublin County Council, who are members of the Fórsa trade union, are to take industrial action in a dispute over outsourcing.

A formal notice was sent by the trade union to SDCC on March 13, informing of industrial action which will commence from 9am on Monday, March 24.

Read More


Hotel seeking exemption to house international protection

News

A HOTEL in Citywest is seeking exemption from planning permission to provide accommodation for people seeking international protection.Hotelier Brian McGettigan submitted a...

This weeks front pages – March 20, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Question raised about security at St Patrick’s Day parades

News

A QUESTION to South Dublin County Council about security measures for St Patrick’s Day parades was trimmed ahead of a monthly meeting,...

People on social housing waiting 9.25 years for a home

News

PEOPLE on the social housing list are waiting an average of 9.25 years for a home in South Dublin County Council.Cllrs Paddy...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST