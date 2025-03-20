Search
Department makes advanced payment to school
The Department of Education made an advanced payment to Sacred Heart school

Department makes advanced payment to school

Alessia MicalizziMarch 20, 2025 11:39 am

A public school that announced closure due to continuous state underfunding will stay open following an “advance payment” from the Department of Education.

The news was met with “relief” according to parents, who now hope that “there will be no more uncertainty in the future.”

Read More


Concerns at rise in bus drivers racially abused

News

“NON-IRISH bus drivers are entitled to protection just as any other bus driver,” said the Tallaght Transport Forum as it found racial...

People on social housing waiting 9.25 years for a home

News

PEOPLE on the social housing list are waiting an average of 9.25 years for a home in South Dublin County Council.Cllrs Paddy...

Vacant space in stadium to be used by martial arts club

News

A MOVE was announced this week to allocate vacant space in the new North Stand at Tallaght Stadium to Tallaght Martial Arts.The...

Council staff take industrial action in outsourcing dispute

News

Staff at South Dublin County Council, who are members of the Fórsa trade union, are to take industrial action in a dispute...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST