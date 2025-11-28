CLYT follows the life and story of Clytemnestra with inventive dances

The cast of Giant Wolf Youth Theatre during rehearsals for the show

“CLYT, or the Bathtub Play, is a dreamlike story that follows Clytemnestra, the wife of Agamemnon, in ancient Greece,” explains Lloyd Collins of Tallaght-based Giant Wolf Youth Theatre.

This description is in regard to the group’s newest play, performing in the Tallaght Theatre on the Greenhills Road from November 28 to 29.

‘CLYT’ follows the life of Clytemnestra through the Trojan war, and the many tragedies that occur because of it, while also being an examination of womanhood, motherhood, and domestic life.

When asked what inspired the group to take on this production, Lloyd’s response was, “We just loved the script.”

He goes on to describe it as “clever and interesting”, with “gorgeous” monologues and “inventive” movement pieces and dance sequences, as well as having “witty” dialogue and making great use of the Greek chorus.

Lloyd’s favourite part of working on the play so far has been the song one of the group members wrote for the end.

Some of the biggest challenges of working on the show so far have included running into issues due to COVID when they originally planned to have it.

He also remarks that “the biggest issue is always scheduling and illness at this time of year.”

After this, Giant Wolf are going to InterTWINed in 2026; InterTWINed is a youth theatre festival in Germany that will include groups from 8 European countries. The group will be choosing which play to bring to that in January and then working to make it “as great as we can until we head to that.”

Lloyd would like to thank Calantha Forde, his partner in theatre, for being “the yin to my yang”.

They have also had “great” help from South Dublin County Council this year and the “lovely” people at the Tallaght Theatre who have been “unbelievably kind and accommodating”.

Finally, he would also like to thank the cast and crew who have worked on ‘CLYT’ the past few months; be sure to see them in action in the Tallaght Theatre from November 28 to 29.