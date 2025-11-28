Creating a cafe of full of songs, dances and stories

‘CAFÉ Visionaire’ was an original piece by Doors to Elsewhere sharing their talents, dreams, and experiences of work, pay, and play.

A land of infinite possibilities. The staff were misguided, the work is unpaid and the managers are uncaring, but you never know how things may change. These waiters have ideas of their own.

Their vision is to create a café full of songs, dances, and stories. Doors to Elsewhere Ensemble created an original, devised theatre show about their talents, their dreams, and their experiences of work and pay.

This is the ensemble’s first site-specific performance.

At the heart of this theatre performance was the journey of employment that many of the Doors to Elsewhere performers have experienced.

They have shared their experiences of unpaid work, their desire for fair and equal pay, and their drive to be recognised as the creative artists that they are.

The theatrical performance was accompanied by a short film by Elton Mullally of South Paw Pictures which shares the many real-life interview processes experienced by the cast in their lives as they pursued their varied careers.

Doors to Elsewhere is an inclusive theatre ensemble for adults with disabilities living in South Dublin County.

Established in 2011, our weekly workshops enable our performers to develop their creative potential in acting, movement, spoken word, music and devising. Our performances are original, devised works collectively created by the participants. The ensemble is led by theatre artists Jenny Macdonald and Jennifer Webster.

Doors to Elsewhere is a Tallaght Community Arts initiative. Tallaght Community Arts creates opportunities for artists and the people of South Dublin County to explore together the transformative and celebratory power of the arts for the well-being of all.

Tallaght Community Arts’ work focuses on participatory arts, encouraging and supporting people of all ages to be involved in making art.

‘Cafe Visionaire’ was performed in the Rua Red Performance Space on October 28; congratulations to all involved.