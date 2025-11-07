Coeliac Society gets €20,000 from AIB €1 Million Fund
The Coeliac Society of Ireland (CSI) received their €20,000 grant from the AIB €1 Million Community Fund after being announced as one of the winners earlier this year.
The AIB Community €1 Million Fund has supported 296 charities across Ireland in the last four years.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Pressure from locals for pool renovationClondalkin
“Long-established groups . . . are in desperate need of a permanent base for practice.”The old swimming pool in Clondalkin is set...
13 bus was cancelled 21 times in a single dayClondalkin
The National Transport Authority has been asked to help solve transport issues in Clondalkin after complaints were made at a recent community...
Bus blockage at Bawnogue turn shows up problemsClondalkin
The infamous Bawnogue junction added another chapter to its story on Thursday when a minibus got stuck attempting the turn.The vehicle can...
Disqualified and fined for failing drug sample testClondalkin
A MOTORIST who failed a drug sample test was fined and disqualified from driving.Larkin Mooney (23), Moorefield Grove, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.