Fun skating experience for families, friends and skating enthusiasts at South Dublin on Ice

The Square Tallaght is set to sparkle this winter with the grand opening of its much-anticipated Ice Rink in early November, proudly supported by South Dublin County Council.

Families, friends, and skating enthusiasts of all ages are invited to glide into the festive season at South Dublin on Ice, an exciting new attraction right in the heart of South Dublin.

The rink, located in The Square’s outdoor plaza, will offer a fun and safe skating experience for everyone, from first-time skaters to seasoned pros.

With a backdrop of festive lights, cheer and seasonal music, the ice rink promises to be a highlight of South Dublin’s winter celebrations.

South Dublin on Ice will run from early November through the Christmas season, with special sessions for schools, families, and groups, as well as festive events and entertainment planned throughout the winter.

School bookings will be catered for during school hours 9am to 3pm, while public sessions will run from 10am during holiday session and 4pm during school hours.

Special offers are available for group bookings, family passes, and school tours.

To book tickets and session times go HERE.

Early booking is recommended to secure your preferred time slot.

