Coffee venture moves its location to community centre
Coffee venture moves its location to community centre

Maurice GarveyJuly 11, 2025 9:18 am

A QUICK turnaround with a new location has kept the Fools and Horses Coffee venture going.

The shipping-container-style business was previously located in a car park opposite the Cherrytree Pub at Walkinstown Roundabout for nearly seven years.

It was exceptionally busy there most days with a steady influx of vehicles going in and out to buy coffee, pastries and sandwiches.

However, on April 16, Fools and Horses announced that they were served with an enforcement order to leave the location by April 30.

“It’s a tough moment for all of us – this space has been our home for years,” they said in a Facebook post, adding that were actively looking for a new location.

That search was successful, and just over a month later on June 2, they announced a new location and re-opening one minute away at Walkinstown Community Centre.

“We’re fully set up for both drive-thru and walk-ups. Please note parking is very limited but we’ll do our best to accommodate everyone. We can’t wait to see some familiar faces again.”

Fools and Horses Coffee is open seven days a week until 4pm, from 6.30am Monday to Friday, and open at 8am over the weekends.

