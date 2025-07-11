Gardai renew appeal over murder of Antoinette Smith 

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Antoinette Smith, whose remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument and close to Glencree/Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on April, 3 1988.

On Saturday, July 11, 1987, Antoinette from Killmahudderick Court, Clondalkin and a friend attended the David Bowie concert in Slane, Co Meath. They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving in Parnell Square at around 11pm.

They went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street. While in the club they met two men that they knew.

They joined the men’s company and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

Antoinette’s friend parted company when they left the club. Antoinette remained for some time and spoke to the two men until all three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

Antoinette was subsequently reported missing to Gardaí by her husband.

She remained missing for nine months until her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain.

Antoinette was a mother of two young children, Lisa who was only seven years old and Rachel who was four years old at the time of their mother’s disappearance.

It is now 38 years since Antoinette Smith was last seen on O’Connell Street, Dublin. Gardaí at Bray Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Antoinette Smith.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

Gardaí are urging individuals, who 38 years on may want to come forward, to do so, especially if relationships/ associations may have changed over the years.

Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.