Uisce Éireann proposes an Operations Centre in Cookstown Industrial Estate

Uisce Éireann has lodged an application for an Operations Centre in Cookstown Industrial Estate.

Located at Unit 81 A and B Cookstown Estate Road, the plans include the change of use, and associated internal works, of part of the existing building from warehouse to part workshop/light industrial and part water-sampling hub to facilitate the overall use of the building as an Uisce Éireann Operations Centre.

The plans include the provision of a window and security shutter on the north eastern façade of the building; the provision of a wash bay and four materials bunkers in external yard area two replacement vehicular gates; a new pedestrian gate; Uisce Éireann signage on front elevation; and an external air handling unit on the northwestern side.

