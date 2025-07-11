Search
Uisce Éireann proposes an Operations Centre in Cookstown Industrial Estate
July 11, 2025

Uisce Éireann has lodged an application for an Operations Centre in Cookstown Industrial Estate.

Located at Unit 81 A and B Cookstown Estate Road, the plans include the change of use, and associated internal works, of part of the existing building from warehouse to part workshop/light industrial and part water-sampling hub to facilitate the overall use of the building as an Uisce Éireann Operations Centre.

The plans include the provision of a window and security shutter on the north eastern façade of the building; the provision of a wash bay and four materials bunkers in external yard area two replacement vehicular gates; a new pedestrian gate; Uisce Éireann signage on front elevation; and an external air handling unit on the northwestern side.

