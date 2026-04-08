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Coláiste Bríde reach All-Ireland play-off
Colaiste Bríde first year team will play in an All-Ireland play-off in May

Coláiste Bríde reach All-Ireland play-off

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 11:02 pm

The Colaiste Bride first year basketball team will play in an All-Ireland playoff in May after recently reaching the final of the Dublin schools final where they took on Malahide, reports Michael Howley.

Unfortunately the team were not able to get a result against Malahide but their exploits this year have ensured that they have booked themselves to play on a national level on the 8th of May in Limerick.

Reaching the Dublin final was the furthest that the school has reached in the competition in recent memory and is an excellent achievement for all the students and coaches involved with the team.

The squad as a whole has performed brilliantly throughout the year so far which has seen them play three group games as well as a quarter final, semi final and the game against Malahide.

Key performances in particular have come from Hannah Dunne, Vanessa Quinn and Amy Stokes. It is worth noting that the team is being coached by TY students Lucy McDonald and Holly Deegan.

The side have tough games ahead of them as they take on Presentation Listowel and Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai in the pool matches of the Minor (1st years) A tournament.

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