Dublin U20 hurlers face Laois in second round

Fionn Murphy from Ballyboden St Enda’s and )right) Callum Graham from St Jude’s was on target for Dublin

DUBLIN U20 hurlers take on Laois this weekend in the second round of the Leinster Hurling Championship with the game set to be held in Parnell Park.

There are a number of local players involved in the squad.

Sean O’Neill, Massimo Pappalardo, Luke Mooney and Conor Dillon all represent Lucan Sarsfields.

Daniel O’Kelly of Commercials is also involved with the squad along with Ballyboden St Enda’s duo Fionn Murphy and James Morris while Callum Graham of St Jude’s rounds off all the local representation.

Graham played a pivotal round of the opening game of the championship against Meath as he managed two goals in the first half to ensure Dublin led by six at the break with a 2-6 to 0-06 scoreline.

The second half went much the same as the first and attacker Darragh Kilduff scored Dublin’s third in the 33rd minute of the game which left little doubt as to who the winners were going to be.

Sarsfield’s shot stopper Sean O’Neill was called into action at various points in the game however as Meath did not go quietly. He made a superb diving save shortly after Dublin’s third goal to deny Meath attacker Louis McIvor an excellent goal.

Ultimately the win was an extremely positive result for Dublin who overcame a Meath team 3-15 to 0-10 which came into the game confident off the back of comfortable victories against both Antrim and Carlow.

Dublin manager Fintan Clandillon from Lucan touched on his side’s performance after the match.

“Good result and good to get started. We were waiting a long time for a game to come around.

‘We have to check all the bodies [ahead of the game against Laois], there’s a couple of the guys who pulled up towards the end and a few will be stiff and sore.

‘All the challenge games that we’ve played probably can’t replicate a championship match.

“This week is about assessing the bodies, getting analysis done on our own performance, having a look at Laois’s game against Offaly and coming up with our own plan to go get the best out of ourselves next week.”