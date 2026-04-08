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Minor ladies reach Leinster Final
Zara Flood of Thomas Davis in action for Dublin against Kildare Photo by Maurice Grehan

Minor ladies reach Leinster Final

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 11:04 pm

THE Dublin LGFA Minor team has reached the Leinster Championship final following a narrow one point victory against Kildare at Tom Russell Memorial Park with the final score reading 1-14 to 1-13 in Dublin’s favour.

There were a number of local players involved in the squad including Keeva O’Donovan, Zara Flood and Sadhbh O’Donovan of Thomas Davis.

Eva Collis of Lucan Sarsfields started the match. Grace McCoy of Round Towers Clondalkin came off the bench along with Zara Quirke of St Marks, Keyla Abkary of St Finian’s Newcastle as well as Orlaith Kehoe of St Judes.

The game saw Dublin have to overcome adversity as they found themselves down by five points at half time with Kildare’s lead being largely supplemented by a goal from forward Aisling Nolan while Dublin failed to find the back of the net.

Dublin reduced the deficit in the second half with Aine Mulligan causing the green flag to be raised in the blue’s favour.

Despite this Kildare managed to keep their noses in front for the majority of the second half also with their lead stretching anywhere between three and one point.

It would be the scoring efforts of Phoebe Macken that would ultimately win it for the Dubs in the end with her scoring four of Dublin’s last five points, including the winner which arrived deep in injury time via a free kick.

While a draw may have been a more fair result given Kildare’s lead throughout the game, Dublin will be delighted to pick up the victory, with their unbeaten record still intact they can now begin preparations for a battle in the Leinster final against Meath who defeated Wexford to set up a derby final on April 25th.

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