Donore’s Anne wins bronze for Ireland

There was plenty of action in recent weeks for Donore Harriers.

The Juvenile Indoor Track and Field National Championships saw many participants and finalists along with a number of medals.

Charlie O’Neill won yet another national title with gold in the U18 800m.

In his very first national championship, Liam McGeown won gold the under 13 60m and Ruairi Quinn got silver in the U13 shotput.

In Torun, Poland, Anne Gormley won team bronze for Ireland in the W60 8km cross country competition and Michael McCarthy was 5th in the M40 category for the triple jump.

Well done to Aideen Burke, who finished as the second female in the IMRA Munster ultra marathon over the Knockmealdown mountains on Saturday 4 April. Due to Storm Dave, the course was shortened for safety reasons but participants still had to cover a gruelling 28 miles. Aideen is no stranger to harsh mountain ultra conditions so held her own to finish 2nd.

Sorcha Loughnane claimed another victory as the first female to finish the Imra Maurice Mullins Ultra 50.5km race.

Taking part at Piers Gate, Co Wicklow the race sees total elevation of 1900m with Loughnane finishing with a time of 4.37.47, first out of 41 female finishers.

The club would like to extend recognition to all at the last race of the Meet and Train cross country league in Abbotstown. Great runs from Sarah Ni Ruairc, Catherine McKeon, Jo Hughes, Ann Rush, Dana Mackey, Lili Molina and Ann Woodlock.

Well done everyone who took part in the league over the months and meet and Train coordinator/captain Sarah Ni Ruairc

On the road there was a win for Charlie White over Easter in the Rosslare 10k while Adam Nason was 8th in the Streets of Kilkenny 5k breaking 15 minutes.