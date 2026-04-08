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TUD basketball team win first ever Varsity C’ships
TUD basketball won the Varsity Final

TUD basketball team win first ever Varsity C’ships

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 11:06 pm

TUD basketball recently won the Varsity Final following a ten-point victory over Griffith College Dublin in the final.

The win marked the first ever Varsity championship for the college who have added to their recent success following a victory in the Fresher Championship, also held in UL.

TUD were major underdogs heading into the tournament with the side’s principle goal being to keep their place in Division A with Varsity’s being seen as more of an experience rather than a realistic target.

The team were lucky to get out of the group as secnod seeds after losing to both UL and TCD by  75-50 and 61-58 respectively.

However they were able to qualify for second place in the group with a 76-62 win over UCC after UCC themselves managed to beat TCD by a margin of 10 points.

An excellent performance against NUIG in the semi-final saw them win 61-52 with Gustas Pocevicius providing a huge 42 point in a group game.

One of the youngest players in the final as a first year, he dominated throughout the tournament.

Jake Mullins also had a major impact in the final managing 18 points while Liam Egan managed 13 in the semi final and 14 in the final respectively.

The players involved primarily play for teams such as Eanna and Templeogue. While college basketball is over for the rest of the academic year, player’s are still involved with their club with seven members of the squad lining out for Templeogue this weekend in the National League U20s final against Galway Titans.

Templeogue members of the squad include Liam Egan, Jake Mullins, James Janas, Tom Sinnot, Garreth Brady, Kareem Matomni and Jacob Fazande while Eanna members are Dean Kiernan and Sam Fearon.

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