Talented divers make cut for c’ships in the UK

THREE young athletes from Shamrock Diving Club have secured places at the National Skills and Age Group Diving Championships in the United Kingdom this summer, marking a significant milestone for both the divers and the club.

Two of these divers are Tallaght siblings Tadhg and Saoirse Smyth while Elina Rudzinska has also qualified for the competition.

The three earned selection following outstanding performances at a recent competition in Manchester which saw them compete against some of the top young divers in North West England.

Elina qualified for the Age Group category for the first time, having only moved into this level of competition in January.

Tadhg and Saoirse secured qualification in the skills category with both divers winning gold in their qualifying tournament.

This marks Saoirse’s third year of reaching the UK championships while Tadgh returns after reaching last year’s competition.

The results represent a massive achievement for the Shamrock Diving Club who are the only Diving Club in Ireland.

They find themselves consistently at a disadvantage compared to their British counterparts who possess more in ways of facilities and resources yet Shamrock have continued to compete at the highest levels.

A club spokesperson touched on the result and what it means for the club.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our divers and a reflection of the dedication and talent within the club, as well as the commitment and expertise of our coaching team. We are incredibly proud of the progress our athletes continue to make under their guidance, and we are hopeful that more of our divers will also secure qualification for the Championships in the coming months.”

The Diving Club is as stated Ireland’s only representative at International competitions and is the only entity which nurtures and develops high level competitive talent in the country.

Run off the backs of dedicated volunteers, the club has achieved all this without a current headcoach.

With participation continuing to grow the club is hoping to expand and add a full time head coach to its roster and is actively seeking sponsorship or financial partnerships in order to do so.

Securing this support will be a key step in strengthening the club’s capacity to nurture talent, broaden access to high-quality coaching, and enable more athletes to compete successfully at national and international level.

With continued community and sponsor backing, Shamrock Diving Club aims to build on its recent success and help shape the next generation of Irish diving talent on the international stage.