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Onish brings home silver from English Open
Onish and his father Amar of St Mark’s Taekwondo

Onish brings home silver from English Open

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 11:08 pm

ST MARK’S Taekwondo athlete Onish Dutta has recently been representing the club in International competitions and flying the flag for the Tallaght based organisation.

The young athlete recently took home silver at the English Open Championships in both the patterns and sparring category.

Onish represented Ireland and St Mark’s at the competition and has been a member since he was a child, being awarded his black belt last September.

Shortly after the English Open, Onish would take part in the ITF Ireland Cup which was hosted in Athlone.

His performance at this competition would see him earn two more medals with a gold in sparring and a silver medal in patterns coming his way.

Onish was not the only member of the Dutta family competing that day with his father Amar also taking part, winning bronze in the Patterns category.

Onish’s focus now will be on the next major competition in the Irish taekwondo calendar which is the Irish Open set to take place towards the end of the year.

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