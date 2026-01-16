Colaiste Chilliain tops in hurling c’ship final

COLAISTE Chilliain’s U16 Hurlers saw themselves win their Dublin Championship following a victory against Holy Family Rathcoole last week.

Holy Family started the game strongly going up by two points early on in the first half but as the initial nerves dissipated from the Cholaiste Chilliain team they would find themselves in the driver’s seat bringing in a healthy nine point lead into half time.

Coach Darragh McEvoy spoke on the performance from the team.

“At halftime we told them not to let up because for our last few matches we have faded away at half time and let teams back in.”

Holy Family did make a very credible attempt of getting back into the game as they cut down the deficit to four points upon the resumption of the second half.

Cholaiste Cilliain held their cool and kept points going over to bring it back to an eight point game.

Captain Jack Slatra made a huge save denying Holy Family a goal from the penalty spot to rally his team which totally derailed the momentum of Holy Family while rejuvenating his teammates.

While it appeared that Chilliain’s were untouchable for the majority of the second half the end of the game would be shaky to say the least as Holy Family actually managed to get the green flag raised which left them just three points behind.

Jack O Slatra was of course invaluable in goal, playing a key role in boosting morale in the squad along with making five key saves to keep his side with their noses in front.

Conor Waters was a dominant force in the backline while Larry Hickey was a major force up front being the main attacking outlet for the side. Seamus Breathnach is worthy of a mention also grabbing the opening goal of the fixture.