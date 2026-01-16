Search
Food Banks busy supporting families
Foodbanks were busy over the Christmas period

Food Banks busy supporting families

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 16, 2026 12:11 pm

“There was a man that spent his Christmas [alone] and he came down just to have a chat.”

Cheer was spread among many families in homes across South Dublin while several food banks continued to operate during the holiday season.

Read More


Sites to be rezoned to address shortfall in residential lands

News

Council planners have shortlisted their “emerging preferred options” of sites to be rezoned to address the shortfall in residential lands around South...

No injuries following accidential fire at IPAS Centre

Clondalkin

An accidental fire broke out in an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Clondalkin on the night of New Year’s Day.The...

Current traffic calming measures ‘not the answer’

News

The latest traffic calming measures proposed for 2026 and 2027 have been met with a less than enthusiastic response from the public.Proposed...

Traveller accommodation site at Grange Castle to be redeveloped with new facilities

News

A Traveller accommodation site at Grange Castle West is expected to be redeveloped with new facilities fitted and the existing site demolished.The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST