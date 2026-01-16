Lost Boys Walking Group presented with their award
Members of a walking group based in The Dragon Inn, Tallaght, were presented with their trophy from the Tallaght Person of the Year awards in December.
The Lost Boys Walking Group had won the Jim Lawlor Special Needs and Carers Award at the 2025 Tallaght Person of the Year ceremony on November 22.
AUTHOREllen Gough
