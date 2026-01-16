New dog park to be installed at Dodder Valley is welcomed

The new Dodder Valley Park dog run will be installed in the coming months

A new dog park is set to be installed in Dodder Valley Park in coming months.

The off-leash dog run will be provided in a section of the park “adjacent to the Speaker Conolly pub on the Firhouse Road.

The move comes following requests from councillors and was announced in response to a motion from Cllr Yvonne Collins at the December meeting of the Rathfarnham/Templeogue/Firhouse/ Bohernabreena Area Committee.

Cllr Collins had asked that South Dublin County Council identify “existing and possible locations within this area for dog parks and/or dog trails where dogs may be walked off lead”.

In the written reply to her motion, senior engineer for Environment and Public Realm Damien McNulty outlined the council byelaws that require “all dogs to be kept on a leash and under effective control when in any public park or open space in the county”.

“The byelaws also recognise that many dog owners want space to exercise their dogs off-leash, and this is only permitted within designated dog-run areas,” he noted.

The council currently provides off-leash dog runs in six South Dublin parks – Sean Walsh Park, Jobstown Park, Tymon Park, Corkagh Park, Griffeen Valley Park and Ballymount Park.

The area within the new dog run at Dodder Valley Park will be kept in a “natural long-grass condition so dogs can explore and move freely through it”.

“Maintenance strips will be cut to create clear walking routes, and a footpath will run through the space so pedestrians can pass safely,” Mr McNulty’s reply read.

“Keeping the grass long supports biodiversity and pollinators while offering a simple, low-intervention dog-run design that balances recreation with ecology.”

The news was welcomed by councillors at the meeting, who also called for better awareness campaigns by the council to ensure dog owners are aware of the byelaws about keeping their pets on-leash.

Cllr Emma Murphy (FF) called Dodder Valley Park “one of the most problematic areas in the county in terms of dogs off leads”, saying that she and her fellow councillors “get emails constantly from residents just complaining”.

Speaking to councillors at the meeting, senior executive Parks and Landscape Officer at South Dublin County Council Brendan Redmond agreed that “more work” could be done.

He highlighted social media campaigns, signage and park warden patrols, as well as dog walks and engagement with schools that have been carried out to ensure people are aware of the byelaws.

He said the new dog run was very welcome “from the executive’s side” as they too have received complaints.

“We’re conscious there’s an awful lot of pitches that people are using as informal dog runs in Dodder Valley and we’re trying to create a space where we can allow people to exercise and have fun with their dogs,” he added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme