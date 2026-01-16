Search
Trail improvement works get underway at the Hellfire Club

Ellen GoughJanuary 16, 2026 11:16 am

Visitors to the Hellfire Club should expect some temporary closures on walking and equestrian routes in the Dublin Mountains while trail improvement works are underway.

In a development led by South Dublin County Council and supported by Coillte, the trail improvements and associated works began on January 9 and will continue over the next year.

