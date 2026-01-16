“A victory for common sense and this whole community.”

A third planning application to turn a vacant Ballyfermot site into a gaming or amusement arcade has been rejected by Dublin City Council.

The latest planning application to turn a vacant butchers and deli site at 304 Ballyfermot Road into an amusement arcade has not been successful.

It follows an initial withdrawn application in October and a second, short-lived request.

The latter applications were submitted under the name Alejandro Garcia, while the first application was submitted under Ger Ryan.

Ryan gave landowner’s consent for the second and third attempts and is noted to be the Director of Little King Commercial Enterprises Ltd, which has a registered address of 65 Ballyfermot Avenue, Ballyfermot.

Councillor Daithí Doolan welcomed the latest planning rejection by the local authority and noted that he hopes not to see a fourth submission made but warned that residents must “remain vigilant.”

Cllr Doolan said: “The decision by Dublin City Council to reject planning permission for a gambling arcade in Ballyfermot is a victory for common sense and this whole community.

“The plans for a gambling arcade in Ballyfermot were never going to be supported by the public…

“…The news has been welcomed by residents who campaigned against the plan. We need to remain vigilant, we have been here before with this plan. I hope this time the plan is thrown in the rubbish bin and never sees the light of day again.”

A petition with 75 signatures that opposed the planning application was submitted in response, as well as observation letters from public figures and locals.

The petition includes seven points that the opposing parties wished to raise, from the location’s proximity to homes and schools to the poverty and addiction already visible in the area.

It also points to the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028, which states: “There will be a presumption against adult shops, betting shops and gaming arcades in the proximity to residential areas, places of public worship and schools.”

The development the planning application relates to is described as a gaming/amusement arcade complex at ground floor level, with installation of signage and all ancillary site development works also included.

Site layout plans included in the latest planning request are the same as those included in the withdrawn application from October and show gaming station locations and areas for coffee, a bathroom and a security desk by the complex entrance.

Cllr Doolan concluded: “Gambling has nothing good to offer any other community. We have enough bookies, and betting shops in Ballyfermot.

“We want this retail unit to be opened up as a shop, sports outlet or a restaurant.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.