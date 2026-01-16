Search
Volunteers demonstrating CPR skills at Mount Seskin Community College Christmas Fair

December was busiest month of the year for Tallaght Community First Responders

Ellen GoughJanuary 16, 2026 11:01 am

December was the busiest month of 2025 for the volunteers of Tallaght Community First Responders.

In their yearly report, shared on January 1, the organisation said they responded to 46 emergency calls last month, out of a total of 311 emergency calls they responded to throughout 2025.

