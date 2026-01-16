RAMS raise €58k for various charities and foundations

The Retired Active Men’s Social, or RAMS in Newcastle closed the curtains on a successful 15th year as part of the South Dublin community with a whopping five-figure sum raised for charity throughout the year.

The social group raised €58,000 for various charities and foundations throughout 2025 in a milestone year for themselves.

The Capuchin Daycare Centre, St Vincent De Paul, Down Syndrome Kildare and Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services in Harold’s Cross are some of the charities and services that the team fundraise for.

RAMS Secretary Matt Dowling noted that the team did singing and bucket collections in places such as The Square in Tallaght, The Mill Shopping Centre in Clondalkin and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre among others, as well as other forms of fundraising throughout the year.

Performances at nursing homes have led to donations from the homes that the RAMs place into a pool and are given out to charities at the end of the year.

The secretary said: “That money then goes in a separate pool and that’s divided then between our four main charities at the end of the year. So, in turn, we gave those four charities €6,200.”

The RAMS in Rhythm ended the year on a high note with performances at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival and were special guests at a 15th wedding anniversary of Mr and Mrs Ant and Clint Barry of Tymon.

The club secretary noted that the group are lively, with the 83-year-old chairman of the club dancing away and the singers aged on each side of 80 singing at full voice.

The RAMS in Rhythm is one part of the full portfolio that the club offers, with the 38-strong group travelling to several places across the country throughout the year.

The Japanese Gardens in Waterford and the Naas Races in Kildare were among the events and locations the boys went to on their days out.

Their socialising every Thursday also helps to keep the members in shape, according to Matt.

“We have full socialising every Thursday, the delivery of The Echo, which we all read. And if somebody says ‘are you doing exercise today?’ As soon as Christy comes in with The Echo, they all run for it!”

The RAMS also held a 15th anniversary celebration in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Clondalkin in October, five years after their 10th anniversary plans were curtailed due to Covid.

Members, wives and invited guests were in attendance for the function, and credit unions and the local authority were some who provided funding ahead of the celebrations.

Two members of the club passed this year and will be sorely missed – Matt said that all members are aware that this is a part of life and said, “that’s just the way it is.”

The group wish to recruit more in 2026 as well as continue their strong advocacy work for older people and the charities they are involved in.

“Some people that retire now at 65 don’t want to join an old man’s club because they think they’re not old enough yet!”

But when people join the RAMS, it seems to make them feel young again.