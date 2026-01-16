Green light for 97 dwellings despite 100 objections

PLANS for a residential development of 97 dwellings in Lucan has been granted permission by South Dublin County Council despite up to 100 objections from residents.

Killross Properties Limited sought permission for a residential development consisting of 45 houses, 48 apartments and four duplexes.

The development is located on a 2.17 ha site to the north of the N4 Lucan by-pass and to the east of Ardeevin Manor, in the townland of Lucan and Pettycanon.

Proposals include the demolition of seven structures including three habitable dwellings, a creche facility and all ancillary development.

Up to 100 objections were lodged with the council following the submission of the plans in December 2024.

One resident cited the “wanton despoliation of Primrose Hill House and its gardens” that the proposal is “detrimental to the setting of a protected structure.”

Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind) supported resident concerns in a submission.

“Given the existing residential zoning in Lucan, the traffic impact, the lack of consideration for step-down housing, and the unnecessary removal of green space, I strongly urge the Planning Authority to refuse this application,” said O’Toole.

Cllr Joanna Tuffy (Lab) submitted an objection, stating a development of this size with the traffic it will generate “will turn Ardeevin Avenue into a thoroughfare.”

“It is very likely that at peak traffic time in the morning that traffic will back up into Ardeevin Avenue. It will create a traffic hazard in the estate and have a detrimental impact on the residential amenity of Ardeevin,” said Tuffy.

SDCC determined that the proposed development accords with the policies and objectives of South Dublin County Council, as set out in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022 – 2028.

Vehicular access is proposed from Ardeevin Avenue, Ardeevin Manor to the west, and cyclist and pedestrian access is proposed from Primrose Lane to the north.

It includes 101 car parking spaces and 125 bicycle spaces.