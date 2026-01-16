Traveller accommodation site at Grange Castle to be redeveloped with new facilities

An artist impression of the plans for the traveller accommodation site at Grange Castle West

A Traveller accommodation site at Grange Castle West is expected to be redeveloped with new facilities fitted and the existing site demolished.

The Lock Road Traveller accommodation site located to the west of Grange Castle Business Park is planned to be demolished and a new site erected nearby.

The redevelopment comes as part of South Dublin County Council’s Traveller Accommodation Programme 2025-2029.

The family who reside on the current site are excited to get into their newly developed homes, according to South Dublin County Council’s Senior Executive Officer of Housing Provision and Financial Management Fiona Hendley.

Other sites provided as part of the local authority’s programme include Shackleton Street in Lucan, Coldcut Crescent in Palmerstown and Belgard Park near Tallaght.

The proposed redevelopment will comprise of one single-storey detached home, three halting site bays with a day unit and adjacent mobile unit, homework club, play area, enterprise area, storage shed and all necessary associated works on the site of approximately 1.56 hectares.

The proposed redevelopment site at Grange Castle West is almost double the size of the existing site’s 0.79 hectares and located by the EdgeConneX data centre.

The single-storey bungalow is set to comprise of three bedrooms and will be located in the centre of the new site.

The three bays will be located behind the bungalow where space will be allocated for the associated mobile unit and day unit.

The bungalow and day unit are proposed to be finished with slater concrete roof tiles, brick walls and aluminum powder-coated windows and doors.

Two enclosed green area will be located on the site, with the first on the east side and towards the Adamstown Road.

The homework club that is set to be installed on the site will be adjacent to the enclosed green on the east side.

The second enclosed green area will be on the rear of the site to the west and will be accompanied by a storage shed.

A berm is located near the site – a narrow shelf of land that can be utilised for flood prevention and other water control purposes.

The perimeter of the site is proposed to be marked with 2.4-metre-high security fencing, subject to agreement with the council’s planning department.

The development is expected to be presented to the council by May 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.