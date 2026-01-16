Coca Cola grant supports youth development course

A GRANT from Coca-Cola is going towards a youth development programme run by South Dublin County Partnership (SDCP).

SDCP, a local development company who develop and deliver projects to tackle poverty and social exclusion in the county, are one of 14 recipients receiving a grant share of €200,000 from the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

This funding is set to go towards SDCP’s ‘Apsire’ project which aims to support young people in the area to explore their aspirations and discover the pathways they can take to achieve them.

Aspire connects the community through the coordination of free and accessible programmes for young people, with this project focusing on the young people’s desired futures through university visits, career talks, workshops and pre-apprenticeship programmes.

Since 2011, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has donated over 1.9m to over 200 non-profit organisations on the island of Ireland involved in programmes that empower young people through sustainable development and learning.