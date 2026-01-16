New members appointed to the board at Tallaght Hospital

The Minister for Health named two new members of the board of Tallaght University Hospital

Two new members have been appointed by the Minister for Health to the board of Tallaght University Hospital.

The appointments of Dr Grainne Quinn and Mr John Byrne to the board of TUH by Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill were announced by the Department of Health on January 7.

Dr Grainne Quinn, who was appointed with effect from January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2028, is a highly experienced physician executive with extensive experience across the pharmaceutical industry following a number of years practicing in clinical medicine.

She has been a C-Suite Executive for the last 10 years, having held global leadership roles as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in multinational pharmaceutical companies, with responsibility for patient safety, quality and compliance.

Dr. Quinn has practiced internal medicine in the United States with responsibility for ambulatory and hospitalised patients and is registered with the Irish Medical Council and is co-author on a number of publications in various medical journals and for industry specific conferences.

A Chartered Management Accountant and Chartered Management Consultant, Mr John Byrne is a senior executive and minister-appointed board member with extensive leadership experience across Ireland’s healthcare, public, and not-for-profit sectors.

He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Risk Officer at Order of Malta Ireland, where he leads national strategy and risk oversight. Prior to this, he held longstanding senior leadership responsibility at Director level at Engineers Ireland, guiding strategic operations, financial stewardship, and institutional development for one of Ireland’s largest professional membership bodies.

His governance roles include ministerial appointment to the CORU Psychotherapists & Counsellors Registration Board, Board Membership at Clontarf Hospital where he also Chairs the Finance Committee and is Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Leopardstown Park Hospital.

Previously he was a Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary at the Institute of Management Consultants & Advisers where he also served as President and as a Board Member of the Chartered Management Institute Northern Ireland.

Mr Byrne was appointed with effect from November 12, 2025 until November 11, 2028.