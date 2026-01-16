Food with Passion: Roasted Tomato & Lentil Soup

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

If you’re looking for a dish that’s as nourishing as it is comforting, this roasted tomato and lentil soup is the perfect choice.

Packed with plant-based protein from hearty lentils and bursting with the rich, caramelized flavour of oven-roasted tomatoes, this soup is a true powerhouse for your body.

Lentils are not only an excellent source of protein, but they’re also loaded with fibre, making this recipe fantastic for gut health and digestion.

A great way to kickstart healthy eating habits for the new year!

The best part? It’s simple and easy to make! With just a handful of wholesome ingredients and minimal prep, you’ll have a warm, velvety bowl of goodness ready to enjoy.

Whether you’re craving a cozy meal on a chilly evening or a nutritious option to fuel your day, this soup delivers comfort without compromise.

Healthy, satisfying, and full of flavour, this is one recipe you’ll want to make again and again!

Ingredients:

800g cherry tomatoes

600ml of hot vegetable stock

2 shallots finely chopped

Teaspoon of dried oregano

Teaspoon of garlic powder

2 x 400g cans of lentils (washed and drained)

Sea Salt & cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil

Handful of Black pepper croutons (shop bought)

Drizzle of double cream

Pinch of caster sugar

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 *C fan (425f), gas mark 7. Slice the tomatoes in half and place with the shallots, garlic, sugar and oregano in a roasting / baking tray, drizzle with one tablespoon of oil and pop in the oven to roast for 30 minutes. Tip the tomatoes once roasted into a food processor or use a stick blender and blend until smooth. Place a saucepan over a medium heat, add the remaining oil and stir in the blended roast tomatoes, lentils and hot stock. Season with salt and pepper, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Ladle into a bowl (this soup recipe feeds 4), scatter with some black pepper croutons and a drizzle of double cream and enjoy.

This roasted tomato and lentil soup isn’t just delicious – it’s practical too! It will keep fresh for up to 4 days in an airtight container in the fridge, making it perfect for meal prep.

Want to plan ahead? This recipe is ideal for batch cooking and freezing, so you can always have a comforting bowl ready when you need it.

Satisfying and filling, this soup can easily become a hearty supper when paired with a grilled cheese toasted sandwich, or serve it as the ultimate lunchtime dish with a slice of rustic brown soda bread.

Packed with protein, fibre, and rich roasted flavours, it’s full of wholesome goodness that will keep you nourished and happy.

Simply delicious!