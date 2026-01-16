Search
‘Electrifying excitement’ by St Mark’s CS students
The cast of Grease in St Mark’s CS

'Electrifying excitement' by St Mark's CS students

Ryan ButlerJanuary 16, 2026 10:17 am

“AS DANNY and Sandy remind us, “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose; it’s what you do with your dancin’ shoes!” — and our students certainly put theirs to good use!” beams Mr Michael McCarthy.

St Mark’s Community School was buzzing with “electrifying excitement” from the 9th to the 12th of December as students took to the stage for this year’s blockbuster musical, Grease.

Over three “dazzling” evening performances and two lively matinees for local primary school St Mark’s, the “phenomenal” students transported the audience straight to Rydell High for a high-energy celebration of music, dance, and timeless teenage fun.

From the moment the curtain rose, audiences were captivated by the slick choreography, show-stopping vocals, and the “infectious” joy radiating from every performer.

The iconic hits, such as ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, and ‘You’re the One That I Want’, had everyone singing along, while the charismatic cast brought fan-favourite characters to life with flair and personality.

Backstage, a dedicated crew worked tirelessly to create the magic: the costumes, lighting, sets, and sound helped transport us all back to the golden age of rock ’n’ roll.

The teamwork, creativity, and commitment shown by all involved truly embodied the spirit of our St Mark’s.

Mr. McCarthy would like to say a “massive congratulations” to the cast, crew, teachers, and everyone who contributed to this “incredible” production.

He also gives a heartfelt “thank you” to their “wonderful” audiences; “your cheers, laughter, and standing ovations made all the hard work worthwhile.”

He concludes, “‘Grease’ is the word—and we’ll be singing it for a long time to come!”

Many congratulations to all involved in this production.

