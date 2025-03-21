Search
Colour, fun and sport as large crowds attend local parades
One of the performers at the Clondalkin parade Photo by Paddy Barrett

Colour, fun and sport as large crowds attend local parades

Ryan ButlerMarch 21, 2025 12:03 pm

LOCAL communities were all out in force to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this week.

“It was a day full of sport, colour, music, and fun!” exclaims Cllr Francis Timmons about the Clondalkin parade.

Read More


Big turn out at Walk of Remembrance for ‘beautiful Boss Lady’ Leah French

Clondalkin

A WALK of Remembrance took place for “beautiful Boss Lady” Leah French from Clondalkin, who sadly passed away on New Years Day...

Drugs and Alcohol Force recovery choir recognised

Clondalkin

Adult learning groups from Dublin and across the island of Ireland were celebrated at an awards event in Croke Park on Friday,...

Corfheile na Scoileanna sing out the tunes at annual event

Clondalkin

“As their band teacher, I couldn’t be more proud of their dedication and hard work,” beams Sinead McCabe, teacher at St Joseph’s...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST