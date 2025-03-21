Great day for Tallaght as 20,000 attend parade

Members of Thomas Davis GAA Club walking in the parade Photos by Ben Ryan

TWENTY thousand people enjoyed a “great day for Tallaght” as the St Patrick’s Parade was brought back after six years.

The Garda figure, which is still unconfirmed, is not too far from South Dublin County Council’s estimate, said Community Development Officer Joe Lumumba, who praised the Tallaght community for really “embracing and taking ownership” of the event.

“It was great to see people from as young as two to as old as 90 all turning up and joining in together at the same time.

“The atmosphere was absolutely brilliant.

“There wasn’t one single item which was most appreciated rather than the fact that the event was put on again.

“I think people really appreciated not having to travel elsewhere.

“That said, the vintage vehicles were very well received.”

Thirty-eight groups took part in the parade, including the Tallaght Marching Band and the Civic Panto, with dance schools, sports clubs, and schools.

Inclusive sections of the parade such as the neurodiverse station and the wheelchair area were a huge success, with the Council looking at increasing capacity for next year.

“We will be undertaking a full review of this year’s event with the hope of implementing learnings from this year,” said Mr Lumumba.

“The neurodiverse station was incredibly busy.”

As South Dublin County Council staff were thanked “many times” on the day for bringing the event back, they renewed their thanks to the Tallaght community.

“Everybody really got into the spirit of the day, they really embraced it.

“They brought colour and positive attitude, and created an amazing atmosphere which made all the hard work worthwhile,” said Mr Lumumba.

With Dublin GAA star and Thomas Davis player Cian Murphy being the Grand Marshal, the parade kicked off on the Old Blessington Road at 1:30pm.

It went up to the village along Main Street and ended on the Greenhills Road.

South Dublin County Council funded the parade, responding to a “great demand” from the general public as the last St Patrick’s Parade in Tallaght was held before the pandemic in 2019.