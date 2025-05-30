Commercial rates collection exceed a record €145 million

COMMERCIAL rates collection exceeded a record €145 million according to South Dublin County Council’s 2024 Annual Report.

Published as part of the chief executive’s report for May, the local authorities 2024 Annual Report “reflects a year of achievement, innovation, and community engagement, marking 30 years of service” since the establishment of SDCC in 1994.

It said rent and loan collections also improved as the council “continued to invest strategically while maintaining strong financial performance.”

“With a growing population of over 300,000 and a strong commitment to inclusivity and sustainability, the Council delivered on key targets across housing, climate action, economic development, and community wellbeing,” said the report.

“The council processed over 5,000 business grants, promoted investment, and strengthened business networks. New tourism strategies advanced projects at Hellfire, Lucan House, and Rathfarnham Castle. Events such as Tradfest and the Dublin Discovery Trails enhanced the region’s cultural appeal.”

Meanwhile, the Billing and Collection Statement for South Dublin County Council outlined the adopted Budget 2025 for commercial rates (€153.8m), housing rents (€36.3m), planning fees (€972k), fire certificates (€1m), parking fees (€829k) and Uisce Eireann fees (€6.98m).