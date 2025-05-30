Tech distributor opens new HQ as part of expansion

Climb Channel Solutions Vice President of Sales for UK and Ireland Brian Davis and Emer Higgins, TD and Minister of State

SPECIALIST tech distributor Climb Channel Solutions Ireland has opened a new HQ in South County Business Park.

The firm, which was previously known as DataSolutions, still operates its Nangor Road Business Park premises, as it continues to grow.

The new HQ is part of a wider plan by the group to expand into Europe with plans to build a presence in the Asia-Pacific market in the future.

The move follows on from a strong first quarter for Climb Global Solutions.

Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, the company increased its gross billings by 34% to $474m while gross profit increased by 37% to $23.4m when compared to the same time last year.

Last year the company enjoyed record breaking sales of $465.6m, a 32% increase on 2023, and a 51% increase in net income to $18.6m.

Brian Davis, VP of Sales UK & Ireland, Climb Channel Solutions, said: “For the group as a whole, 2024 was a standout year in terms of growth.

“It also marked a new chapter for the business in Ireland with the official rebrand to Climb Channel Solutions Ireland.

“Moving forward, we want to build on this and support vendors and partners as they navigate an ever-evolving market landscape.

“Our new HQ in Dublin and The Skyward Project, including the Climb AI Academy, all tie in with our aim to realise the immense potential of and innovate with emerging technologies.

Dublin West TD and Minister of State Emer Higgins, said: “The opening of this Dublin HQ not only signifies a new chapter for Climb Channel Solutions Ireland, but serves as the perfect example of a business which operates in an ever-changing industry.

“In keeping with the fast-evolving tech landscape, the team is embracing emerging technologies and building on its proven experience while also adapting its expertise and creating even more opportunities.”

The firm has also launched a programme to help businesses take full advantage of the rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence.

It also includes the introduction of the firm’s Climb AI Academy to the Irish and UK markets.

The company plans to host a series of virtual ‘Vendor Den’ events to help introduce and launch emerging technology vendors in Ireland.